Concern over children's access to food amid Covid-19 lockdown

Cape Town - Five education and child rights organisations are calling for an urgent joint parliamentary portfolio committee meeting on children’s access to food amid the Covid-19 lockdown. The coalition is seeking a meeting between the portfolio committees on basic education and social development to obtain clear responses on plans to ensure that children have access to basic nutrition by these departments. In a letter to the chairpersons of the committees, and signed by Equal Education, Child Law and Section27, among others, the groups said they were deeply concerned about the impact the national lockdown has on children’s access to food. The coalition said before the pandemic, 6.4 million children lived below the Statistics SA food poverty line, and 27% of children under five were stunted. In the absence of adequate income and food relief for poor households, the lockdown and economic recession will increase these already concerning poverty and stunting levels, the letter read. The coalition wants the departments to provide an indication on the number of children who benefit from the school nutrition programme, who are currently receiving food relief, and report on the national and provincial budgets available for food relief programmes for children.

Equal Education’s head of communications Leanne Jansen-Thomas said the closure of schools, and consequent halting of the national school nutrition programme had affected the food security of 9 million children.

“For many of the 9 million children who ordinarily benefit from the national school nutrition programme, the meal received at schools is often the only meal received for the day. The disruption of the national school nutrition programme without an effective and viable alternative is a violation of the rights of learners,” she said.

Jansen-Thomas said it was reported that the existing grant beneficiaries did not qualify for food packages under the social development and Sassa food-relief programmes, which excludes 13 million children whose households currently receive the Child Support Grant.

She added that a number of education and children’s rights organisations had tried to engage Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, the Presidency and Parliament to explore ways of ensuring that children reliant on the national school nutrition programme do not go hungry.

Jansen-Thomas called on the government to ensure the school nutrition programme continued to reach children in some form or the provision of an alternative.

