Concern over dog poisonings in Blikkiesdorp

Cape Town - The Tin Can Town, a rehabilitation and animal rescue organisation, said it had seen a sudden rash of dog poisonings in the area around Blikkiesdorp. This after five dogs died from poisoning last week in separate incidents, including two in Delft.

Tin Can Town co-founder Rosemarie Kunneke said the organisation did not know who was behind the poisonings. “We don't know who is doing it and the poison they are using, but what we have seen is that the dogs started vomiting and they had seizures. “The latest victim, which we have known for years, used to chase the mischief-makers down the street to protect his family, and for this reason he was not very popular amongst these trouble-seekers. This probably caused his death.

“We have seen in the past that when neighbours or someone thinks a dog is a nuisance, they would do that - or (dogs are poisoned by people) trying to break into a house,” she said. SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abrahams said while there were no statistics on animal poisoning as incidents were not often reported, domestic animals were often poisoned, both maliciously and accidentally. “The most common malicious poisonings involve the use of organophosphates or alternatively rat poison or snail bait. Inadvertent poisoning of pets may occur if a dog product is used on a cat (various flea and tick treatments), if an animal ingests human medication such as antidepressants, non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, or recreational drugs.

“Various plants and foods may also be toxic and result in organ failure - such as ingestion of any part of the cycad plant, or feeding raisins or grapes to domestic animals,” she said. Abrahams said it was not usually recommended that owners treat their pets after they have ingested poison. “Unfortunately, when animals ingest poison, time is often of the essence to prevent organ damage and possibly death. Delaying the treatment in an attempt to treat the dogs yourself may be the difference between the vet successfully treating the dog, or the animal dying.