The Bo-Kaap civic and ratepayers association said it was concerned about public hearings that were held separately for community organisations and businesses. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Bo-Kaap civic and ratepayers association said it was concerned about public hearings that were held separately for community organisations and businesses on declaring the area a heritage protection overlay zone (HPOZ). “We welcome the community public hearings on the HPOZ as part of the public participation process. We were concerned that there were separate hearings for businesses and professionals and a complete separate hearing for community organisations. However members of the community had an opportunity to have their voices heard,” said Jacky Poking, secretary of the association.

Poking said they hoped the mayor would take note of what they said and of the recommendations that were made by the community.

“The HPOZ is a living document and we want to work together with the City in working on the conservation management plan for Bo-Kaap. We want the HPOZ to be implemented immediately while we look at special provisions to be added for Bo-Kaap’s HPOZ,” she said.

The city’s public participation process is nearing an end.

Residents have until February 22 to submit comments.

The city’s Bo-Kaap proposal was aimed at conserving the suburb’s unique historical character and way of life by managing development in a sustainable and considered manner.

In 2016 the process was halted and the HPOZ for Bo-Kaap was put on hold indefinitely. In early 2018, ward 77 councillor Brandon Golding submitted another motion to subcouncil 16 requesting that the HPOZ for Bo-Kaap be implemented with immediate effect and reasons be given for the delay.

“We want to work together with the city like we did before we drew up the draft for the HPOZ document of 2015,” Poking said.

The city's Mayoral Committee member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Marian Nieuwoudt, has disputed claims that there were two separate hearings, saying: “There was only one hearing with a full programme. Some of the businesses who took part in the morning are from the community and members of the community.

"Everyone was invited to attend the full day and nobody was excluded. All organisations/structures that are known to the city was informed and invited. The city did a pamphlet drop in the demarcated area and all property owners received a letter invitation to give comment. The commenting period ends 22 Feb. The hearing is supplementary to the broader invitation to stakeholders to comment on the draft HPOZ," Nieuwoudt said.

"All comments received, also those through the public hearing will be assessed, the heritage officials will then draft the proposed HPOZ with a report and recommendation to council. We aim to table the report at the March council meeting.”

