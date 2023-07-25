Concern over three double murders in Cape Town over the weekend

Cape Town - Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen has expressed concerns about several brutal murders that happened over the weekend. In Mitchells Plain, two double murders occurred in less than 24 hours.

Luciano John and Sammy Minde were killed in Bayern Munich Road, Tafelsig, on Sunday around 1am. Hours later, two men were found in a field near Klipspringer Street in Eastridge. Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Norman Jantjies said: “In total we had five murders in the area. We also had a stabbing in Lost City, including the four murders. “One of the Eastridge victims is still unknown. We’ve got a lot of active gangs in Mitchells Plain and it leads to shootings over turf. We regularly have seven to 10 murders a month and this is now a bad weekend for us.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Mitchells Plain SAPS attended to a complaint on Monday. “Upon their arrival on an open field near Klipspringer Street in Eastridge at around 1.40am, they found the bodies of two victims with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “The motive for the attack is unknown. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

“Mitchells Plain police are investigating two counts of murder.” In Lotus River, two men were shot while sitting in a car. One died and the other was rushed to hospital. Swartbooi said Grassy Park police arrived at the crime scene near Hawthorn Court, Buck Road, in Lotus River at about 7.15pm, where they found the body of a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. A male aged 47, who also sustained gunshot wounds, was transported to a nearby hospital and declared deceased upon arrival at the medical facility. “The unknown suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is under investigation. Grassy Park police are investigating two counts of murder.” Allen said the recent spate of murders was not only alarming, but it demonstrated the need for alternative methods to address crime and prevent it. “Among others, the SAPS intelligence has to improve. Murders cannot just continue unabated. Of particular concern are the two double murders within 24 hours in Mitchells Plain.