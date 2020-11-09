Concerns about ‘ongoing weak governance’ at Koeberg power station

Cape Town - Concerns by the Koeberg Alert Alliance and the Southern African Faith Communities’ Institute (Safcei) about the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s (DMRE) failure to appoint a representative of civil society to the National Nuclear Regulator’s (NNR) board have been dismissed by the government.

The two lobby groups said in a statement that the lack of civil society representation on the board “is contributing to the ongoing weak governance at the NNR, whose role is to monitor and ensure regulations are followed for safety procedures and the prevention of nuclear accidents, resulting in poor oversight and a lack of transparency at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant”.

Koeberg Alert Alliance’s Peter Becker said: “According to the NNR Act of 1999, one member of the board should be a representative from civil society. However, when the Cabinet announced a new NNR board on August 5 2020, no such representative was included. Since the beginning of September, I have repeatedly emailed the NNR and the DMRE asking about the process of filling the vacancy, but have not received any answers as yet.”

Safcei’s executive director, Francesca de Gasparis, said: “It is entirely unacceptable that there is no civil society representative on the board of the NNR.

“Affected communities such as people living near Vaalputs – a radioactive waste dump in the Northern Cape – have the right to have a representative on the board who will represent their community and their interests for a safe and healthy environment. It is not right that the minister has not appointed a representative as stipulated in the NNR Act.”