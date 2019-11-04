A pledge by board chairperson David Lakay to investigate the sport was triggered on Friday when chairperson of the standing committee on finance, economic opportunities and tourism, Deidre Baartman, asked whether there had been any complaints to the board about pigeon racing and illegal gambling.
Baartman stirred the controversy asking: “Has there ever been any complaints about pigeon racing?
“I’m not sure about the finance model as in whether people win prizes or bet against pigeons, but the whole idea of pigeon racing is an interesting concept seeing as it made the front page of one of the biggest farming magazines in South Africa. The headline was ‘multimillion-dollar industry’.”
Lakay responded immediately, saying: “It is an illegal activity if betting is taking place. Pigeon racing has always been regarded as a sporting activity, much like football games where you play for a prize, but your prize is the trophy that you win at the end.