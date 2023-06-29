Concerns over release of drugs suspects caught with a small quantity of drugs

Cape Town - In a report by the City of Cape Town, it is alleged the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is cutting matters short when it comes to prosecuting suspects caught with a small quantity of drugs. About 504 drug suspects were released after the NPA withdrew the criminal charges. The City of Cape Town has shared its concerns over the number of suspects released after they were caught in possession of drugs by its enforcement team.

According to the report, since the beginning of the year the team had laid 4 177 drug-related charges at police stations across the city, of which 504 suspects were instantly released after the NPA withdrew criminal charges. “Every day enforcement staff across the directorate make countless arrests for possession of drugs and the illicit trade or ‘trafficking’ or dealing in drugs. Already since the start of the year, 4 177 drug-related charges have been formulated at various SAPS stations across the city by CCT members.” “In 2023 alone, 504 suspects arrested were instantly released, after the NPA withdrew the criminal charges. These are besides any cases that were withdrawn for purposes of diversion, if any were placed on this programme.

“While mere possession was previously considered a chargeable offence, as drug abuse increased, the NPA instead sought to create a ‘diversion’ programme where first-time offenders caught in ‘possession’ were able to escape the risk of a criminal record if they successfully completed a rehabilitation programme. “Since diversions occurred in an external environment, it left no record for police to understand where or when they were dealing with a repeat offender. Now, as the drug crisis continues to deepen in the Western Cape, the NPA has seemed to lower the bar even further. “Suspects who are arrested for quantities deemed to be small, are increasingly set free after prosecutors choose not to charge them with the offence.

“Already criminals have adjusted their modus operandi so as to protect their illicit trade dealers and make use of runners, who in turn only hold smaller quantities. ‘Sell your five Mandrax tablets then return to collect more stock’. If caught, the possession amount is small and you’ll be out within a day.” NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the issue brought up by the City was broad and without a specific case referencing the statement made, he could not make a comment to explain the decision behind the release. In previous crime statistics, data from the fourth quarter revealed that there were more drug houses in the Western Cape compared with 1 449 schools.