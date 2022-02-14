Concerns over spate of robberies in Hout Bay as same thieves repeatedly caught on camera

Cape Town - A non-governmental crime-fighting organisation in Hout Bay, Community Crime Prevention (CCP), has raised concerns over the recent spate of robberies in the area. According to the organisation some of the robberies were perpetrated by repeat offenders recently released on bail.

This follows a robbery incident on Saturday where four men entered a home in the Hughenden area armed with firearms and an axe, and held up a family, taking electronics and other goods. A house robbery in the Upper Valley was also reported over a week ago, where two men were recorded entering by a hidden camera. A day later, a local coffee shop was robbed at gunpoint during lock-up time. Cash, alcohol, and electronics were taken. CCP operational manager JJ de Villiers said the criminals’ modus operandi matched most of the reported incidents.

“The weapons used, body and clothing descriptions and other behaviour show that it was always the same guys. We got CCTV footage of them from a distance but can’t get facials, though they have been caught many times. “Two other house robbers have been followed and questioned after they were seen in Kronenzicht for two hours, cruising around aimlessly ’scouting’. One of the criminals was a suspect in a murder case a month ago, who was granted bail,” said De Villiers. De Villiers, who cautioned residents to check property security and ensure that they were tested regularly, said the area needed more CCTV cameras and more people to conduct patrols.

“Our police complement is 52-55 active police members and that was allocated to us based on a 2010 survey which at the time was around 42 000 people in the whole of Hout Bay. Currently, there are around 40 000 people in Imizamo Yethu alone, which is most affected by the crime incidents,” he said. Hout Bay CPF chairperson Anthony Chemaly said the forum was frustrated at the number of repeat offenders with multiple pending cases that were being released on bail. “We have all collectively been aware of the release of several repeat offenders from remand and prison over the last couple of months and they are back in the community.