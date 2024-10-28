Concerns raised as crime spikes on hiking trails

Cape Town - Criminal activities have marred the spring hiking season, following at least two incidents at the weekend. On Sunday, four women runners and mountain bikers came under attack from a knife-wielding suspect just 500 metres from the boom on Tafelberg Road. SANParks confirmed Sea, Air, and Mountain Special Operations Rangers (SEAM Team) responded to the incident.

“This swift intervention resulted in the detention of a suspect who has been detained following an eyewitness account. We urge any victims of this incident to come forward and open a case with Captain Dell at Woodstock South African Police Service (SAPS) in order to further strengthen efforts at prosecution,” SANParks said. On Saturday at the Silvermine Nature Reserve hiking trail, a group of five hikers were robbed while descending the Steenberg Plateau. Four 18-year-old suspects are expected to appear in court after reports indicated the victims were confronted by attackers carrying a gun and broken bottles.

Non-profit organisation, Friends of Table Mountain, said the distressing incident occurred just 100 metres from the trail’s entrance near Boyes Drive, above Lakeside, casting a shadow over the hiking season’s enjoyment. “They took a Garmin watch and another hiker’s (who came across the scene) belongings and ran off into the bush,” the organisation shared in a Facebook post. Take Back Our Mountains announced the police made an arrest related to the robbery.

The surge in crime on Table Mountain, has the SANParks rangers on high alert. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, confirmed a case of robbery with a firearm has been lodged. “According to reports, the victims were walking on a hiking trail when they were approached by four armed suspects who robbed them of their personal belongings before fleeing the scene,” Twigg said. “We can confirm four 18-year-old suspects were arrested in connection with the robbery and will appear in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court once on Monday.”

In October, two hikers were targeted by four suspects, aged between 18 and 25, while they were climbing Deer Park towards Tafelberg Road. Last week saw some muggings occur in the Poyser area close to Erf 81, which is near Tamboerskloof/Bo-Kaap. The recent incidents highlight a concerning rise in robberies, burglaries, and car thefts. André van Schalkwyk, head of Table Mountain Watch, emphasised the need for more proactive measures to prevent such crimes.

“They are all serious from a visitor safety perspective. We need to do whatever we can to prevent these types of attacks on visitors,” he said. Hikers are advised to travel in groups, select popular trails, and stay vigilant about their surroundings. Securing valuables and being well-prepared can significantly improve both safety and the overall hiking experience.