"The conviction of triple axe murderer Henri van Breda was inescapable," said the State in it's answering affidavit filed at the ConCourt.

Cape Town - Convicted triple axed murder Henri van Breda has lost his last bid for freedom. This comes after the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) dismissed his application for leave to appeal his conviction.

ConCourt in its ruling said, after considering his application for condonation and leave to appeal, it dismissed Van Breda's application as it does not engage within the court's jurisdiction, and in any event bears no reasonable prospects of success.

In May 2018, Van Breda was convicted for the murders of his parents Martin, 54, and Teresa, 55, and his brother Rudi, 22, and the attempted murder of his sister Marli at their De Zalze Golf estate home on January 27, 2015.

In June last year he was handed three life sentences and an additional 15 years for the attempted murder, all served concurrently. He also received a further 12-month sentence for obstructing the course of justice. At the start of the trial Van Breda pleaded not guilty and blamed an intruder who he claimed had breached the security in the De Zalze estate in Stellenbosch.

This was Van Breda’s fourth bid to have the conviction and sentencing overturned. Van Breda will now serve out his life sentences that was meted out by Judge Siraj Desai.

vincent [email protected]