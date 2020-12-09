Concourt gives Parliament two years to establish structural independence for JICS

Cape Town - The Constitutional Court has given Parliament two years to rectify the Correctional Services Act (CSA) to establish sufficient structural independence for the Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services (JICS).

The case began in December 2016 when Sonke Gender Justice approached the Western Cape High Court asking it to rule that certain sections of CSA are unconstitutional insofar as they fail to guarantee independence for the JICS.

Head of the penal reform programme at Lawyers for Human Rights, Clare Ballard said: “The Constitutional Court’s majority judgment, written by Justice Theron, grounds its findings within the context of the prisoners’ rights and the duties placed on the state by the Bill of Rights in this regard.”

“It is a thorough, well-reasoned judgment that tracks the evolution of prisoners’ rights and the fundamental importance of liberty and dignity in determining the robust protection oversight bodies are to provide,” said Ballard who represented Sonke in the case.

In her majority ruling Theron said: “The department has unfettered discretion over the judicial inspectorate’s level of funding. A government department should not determine or control the funding of an independent institution like the judicial inspectorate.”