Conditions as a result of Covid-19 pandemic is perfect for cyber crooks

Cape Town - Ruthless cybercriminals are aiming to disrupt and profit from health-care services during the Covid-19 pandemic. Mikey Molfessis, a cybersecurity specialist at Mimecast, said South African health-care organisations and the people who depended on them were at increased risk of falling victim to cyberattacks. “Health-care organisations need to reinforce best practices in data protection The deployment of additional health-care tools such as Telehealth, mobile location data, social contact tracking and facial recognition represent a potential Pandora’s box of data security risks,” Molfessis said. An Interpol report found that cybercriminals were targeting critical health-care institutions with ransomware, which could cause near-catastrophic disruption and significant financial losses for hospitals dealing with the increase in Covid-19 patients. However, provincial Health Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said it was standard protocol for patients’ information to be treated confidentially. He said that “all data-related systems are security protected and we have not been informed of any security breaches”.

The head of the information science department at the University of Stellenbosch, Professor Bruce Watson, said there was an uptick in cybercrime because of things that were unique to the Covid-19 era, such as a high rate of access to benefits and payouts, higher volume of data processing - especially in health and personal information - and also of digital financial transfers.

Watson said cybersecurity professionals were now often working from home and therefore not as easily defending organisations. He said that for most people, working from home encouraged short cuts which increased risks. “People should learn and know how to do their part in their own security,” he said.

Good party secretary-general Brett Herron said cybercriminals were able to specialise in sectors of the economy and its supply chain, and the pandemic had created the perfect storm for them. He said the criminal justice system needed a dedicated team of cybersecurity experts.

