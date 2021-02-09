Condolences pour in after death of Patricia De Lille’s husband

Cape Town - Messages of condolence from across the political divide have poured in for Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille, following the death of her husband Edwin on Sunday night after a long illness. De Lille paid homage to her husband in a moving statement in which she said Edwin was a loving father and husband who supported her throughout her political career, giving her the freedom to fully pursue her work in serving the country. Describing their lifelong partnership, De Lille said: “Our marriage was built on respect. Eddie was a true partner in the sense of the word and never stopped me from following my convictions. There was respect and support until his final days, and I will miss him dearly.” The De Lilles were married in 1972 and had one child, Alistair. In 2018 after she left the DA, De Lille spoke in an interview about her husband and said the family had been struggling with Edwin’s health since he suffered two strokes in 2015. Cabinet colleague and Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said: “We are living in difficult times, and the hardest of times come when losing our loved ones. I wish you and the rest of the family strength, comfort and peace.”

Secretary-general of the Good party, Brett Herron, sent a message in which he said: “The party expresses its deepest condolences to its leader, Patricia de Lille, and the De Lille family, on the passing last night of Edwin de Lille, after a long illness. Aunty Pat was married to Eddie for 49 years. May she and their son, Alistair, draw strength from the love and support of good people across the nation.”

The African National Congress (ANC) also extended its condolences: "The ANC extends its heartfelt condolences to Minister Patricia de Lille, family, friends and all those whose lives he were touched. We hope the family finds solace in the knowledge that their loss is the nation's loss. We wish them strength and fortitude during their moment of grief.“

Acting director-general of public works and infrastructure, Imtiaz Fazel, said: “The news has come as a great shock to all of us who never saw Minister De Lille's strength and commitment to her work wavering during this time of her husband's illness. She continued to display the utmost diligence and professionalism in her work.”

Chair in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University’s Faculty of Law, Professor Thuli Madonsela, said: “Heartfelt condolences Minister De Lille on the passing of your beloved husband, Edwin de Lille. May you, the family and friends, find solace in the warm memories you shared with him.

