IngaNATHI Mafenuka with her sister, Oyama, and remaining children. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The family of the quadruplets who were born more than a year ago in Tygerberg Hospital is mourning the death of one of the babies. Bubele Mafenuka died after a short illness on Thursday. His heartbroken grandmother, Luleka Mafenuka, 41, said her grandchild died due to diarrhoea.

Luleka said she noted “something strange” with Bubele and that he had diarrhoea. “We made a child solution for him, and after eating he slept”.

She said that when Bubele woke, he was struggling to breathe and was becoming “weaker and weaker”.

“We took him to Nolungile Community Health Centre in Khayelitsha Site C, where he died”.

The quadruplets celebrated their first birthday at their home in Khayelitsha last month.

Their mother, Inganathi Mafenuka, 23, said she could not take the pain of losing her child.

She added that she was grateful for the support she had received since the birth of the babies. Mafenuka said the family had planned to launch a Facebook page, “but never thought it would be done this way with the death announcement of Bubele”.

In her post, she said: “It is with sadness that we announce that Bubele Mafenuka, one of a set of quadruplets born in Cape Town in 2018, at the age of only 1 year old, has passed away.

“Please keep all of us in prayer as we mourn the loss of our precious boy and try to take care of his surviving brother, Buchele, and two sisters, Bunono and Bungcwele.”

Tygerberg Hospital spokesperson Laticia Pienaar said the hospital was deeply saddened by the death and wished to convey its sincere condolences to the parents and extended family.

Pienaar said she remembered the great fanfare the day the quadruplets were discharged, and Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo being in attendance.

She said the quadruplets had follow-up assessments at a neurodevelopment clinic for very premature infants and other high-risk babies.

“It was always so special to see them. They were well taken care of, with an involved mother and a good support system.

“The quadruplets were last seen in March 2019 at the correct age (for prematurity) of nine months,” Pienaar said.

“Bubele was still small for his age, but was doing very, well with a normal neurological assessment and development. The next visit is due in September 2019. Besides his prematurity, there were no other risk factors.

Unfortunately, we know that the immune systems of such small premature infants are not as robust as that of full-term infants and they run the risk of, and are more prone to, infections, especially in the first years of life,” Pienaar said.

MEC Mbombo sent her condolences to the family, and said they must find comfort “in this difficult time”.

