Condolences pour in after the passing of Western Cape Education Department’s Abdul Rachart Job

Cape Town - Condolences have been pouring in following the death of retired educator, Abdul Rachart Job, who was the first education area manager for Mitchells Plain and Philippi, and the former chief education specialist at the Western Cape Education Department (WCED). Job died on April 16 at the age of 67 and his janazah (funeral) was performed on Friday.

WCED spokesperson Millicent Merton said Job was appointed as a teacher at Manenberg High School in 1981. He was promoted to departmental head in 1991 and became the deputy principal in 1994. He was appointed as area manager of the Mitchells Plain office from January 1, 1996 until June 30, 2001. Job then served as head of governance and management from July 2001 until his retirement in 2016. In a statement, the Mitchells Plain Bursary and Role Model Trust (MPBRMT) patron, Trevor Manuel, and chairperson Achmat Chotia conveyed condolences to Job’s family and their appreciation for his life’s work.

Chotia said: “The MPBRMT is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our brother and friend, Rachart Job, who passed away on Tuesday afternoon. On behalf of our patron and the board of trustees, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Rachart’s wife, Faseega Solomons, and his family. “Rachart was a very special educationalist who dedicated his life to the learners and schools serving our communities. After his retirement, Rachart’s passion for education and the upliftment of our communities again came to life through his work with the MPBRMT. We pray Allah will comfort his family during this difficult time.” Manuel described Job as a committed patriot who served his country and community throughout his life.