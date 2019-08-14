The DA in the Western Cape said they were deeply saddened by the passing of the Mitchells Plain ward councillor, Sheval Arendse. File picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency.

Cape Town - Condolences have poured in for City of Cape Town councillor Sheval Arendse, who died on Wednesday morning at the age of 57-years-old after a long battle with cancer. The DA in the Western Cape said they were deeply saddened by the passing of the Mitchells Plain ward councillor.

DA Western Cape Provincial Leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela said, “I’ve known Sheval for 13 years and his jovial spirit, even under the most stressful situations, will be fondly remembered. He was a very dedicated member of the DA and a servant of his people.

"The DA extends its deepest condolences to the friends, family and community of councillor Arendse."

City of Cape Town Mayor, Dan Plato, said: “I am saddened to hear about the passing of councillor Sheval Arendse. I spoke with his family this morning who informed me of his passing and extended my deep condolences to his family and friends.”

Former City of Cape Town Chief Whip, and now parliament member for GOOD, Shaun August were among those who sent his deepest condolences and said that Arendse was "a dear friend".

"He was a gentleman who I admired for his honesty and support during our time as colleagues and friends. My prayers and thoughts is with his wife Pam, his family and all his loved ones. May his soul Rest In Peace."

Former DA Western Cape MPL Lennit Max also sent his regards saying, "I can believe it. My sincere condolences and our prayers to his wife, children and extended family. May God be with you during this challenging time of mourning."

He is survived by his wife, Pamela, and two sons.