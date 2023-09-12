Condolences pour in for Muslim Hands SA CEO, Ierfaan Cassiem

Cape Town - The Muslim community and beyond mourned as it laid to rest Muslim Hands South Africa CEO and popular radio presenter, Ierfaan Cassiem. Cassiem, 54, died in his sleep at his Ottery home yesterday morning. It is believed he died of natural causes.

The funeral and burial according to Muslim rites took place yesterday afternoon. Funeral prayers were performed at Masjidul Ummah in Ottery, and the burial took place at the Mowbray Moslem Cemetery. Muslim Hands SA fundraising manager Ashraf Kenny said: “During his tenure, Mr Cassiem spent a large portion of his time focusing on the growth of the organisation and expanding it to new markets.

“In addition to that he built relationships with key stakeholders. He was through and through a humanitarian. Something he reminded us often of was to let us always be there to serve the people who need us the most in the best way that we can. Not only in terms of supporting them but doing it with excellence.” Cassiem had served as the CEO of Muslim Hands South Africa since June last year. “On behalf of the trustees and the management and staff at Muslim Hands, both in South Africa and all the various offices of Muslim Hands around the world, we are shocked and saddened at the passing of Mr Cassiem, Kenny said.

“We pray that the Almighty enter him into paradise and forgive him for any shortcomings he may have had. We also pray for him to be rewarded for the sacrifices and the efforts he made in the service of humanity and allow that his legacy continue to be that of a humanitarian.” Cassiem was a well-known radio presenter at Radio 786, and involved in various sporting structures. Radio 786 paid tribute to its former “Breakfast Club” host.