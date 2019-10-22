The conference will feature a series of plenary and panel sessions as well as a number of workshops, which will also allocate time for one-to-one networking sessions where delegates can discuss operational matters, build working partnerships and connect with representatives from law enforcement agencies and other organisations.
Police Minister Bheki Cele will give the keynote address during the opening ceremony today.
Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said that high on the agenda would be transnational organised crime in trafficking in illicit goods, effective enforcement strategies, cybercrime, and the use of technology to fight IP crime, as well as operational case studies and industry perspectives.
“Bringing together almost 500 delegates from more than 80 countries under the theme of ‘Fighting IP Crime through Innovation and Co-operation’, the two-day (October 22 to 23) conference will be co-hosted by Interpol and the South African Police Service, including the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, in partnership with Underwriters Laboratories and the International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition,” Nkwalase said.