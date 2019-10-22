Conference on Intellectual Property crimes to kick off in Cape Town









Police Minister Bheki Cele will give the keynote address during the opening ceremony today. Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said that high on the agenda would be transnational organised crime in trafficking in illicit goods, effective enforcement strategies, cybercrime, and the use of technology to fight IP crime, as well as operational case studies and industry perspectives. "Bringing together almost 500 delegates from more than 80 countries under the theme of 'Fighting IP Crime through Innovation and Co-operation', the two-day (October 22 to 23) conference will be co-hosted by Interpol and the South African Police Service, including the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, in partnership with Underwriters Laboratories and the International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition," Nkwalase said.

“This international event brings together police, customs, regulatory agencies and private sector IP crime investigators to share and develop best practices to combat counterfeiting and piracy crimes,” he said.

Last year, the IP conference was held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai, co-hosted by Interpol and the Dubai Police in partnership with the Ministry of Interior, Underwriters Laboratories (UL), the International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition (IACC) and the Emirates IP Association (EIPA).

Secretary General, for the World Customs Organization (WCO), Kunio Mikuriya said: “This Conference provides an ideal platform for sharing views and ideas as well as improving understanding, at the political and policy-making level, of the serious consequences of counterfeiting and piracy and the challenges faced by rights holders and enforcement authorities when fighting IP infringements.”

Mikuriya said in many countries, effective IP protection by Customs and other law enforcement agencies still requires more efficient procedures, greater awareness and political support.

