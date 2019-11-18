The CannaTech conference, which begins a week from now, is all about the exploitation of Africa’s large-scale cannabis growing potential for local and international export markets. According to CannaTech: “The African cannabis and associated products market expected to be worth $7.1billion (about R104 million) by 2023.”
The topics to be discussed at the two-day meeting include: Intelligence and Strategic Insight for the African Cannabis Market and Cannabis Addiction: The Facts and the Fears.
The law does not currently allow people to buy cannabis, but at the same time it allows for possession of small amounts for private use.
Brett Pollack of Legalese, a Cape Town legal practice that recently launched a legal service specifically for the cannabis industry in South Africa, said: “The police are - rightly - starting to clamp down quite hard on illegal cannabis dispensaries, especially those ostensibly operating in terms of the Traditional Health Practitioners Act 22 of 2007.