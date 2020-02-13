The land, believed to be owned by the provincial department of human settlements, was disposed of in 2009.
However, the department launched an eviction order against residents illegally living on the property in 2012.
Reclaim the City’s Woodstock chapter leader Deena Bosch said: “We were told they cannot develop this property into affordable housing initially when we were fighting for housing in the area.
“Someone is lying to us because why would the provincial department launch an eviction order in 2012 if they were no longer the owners and when was this land sold?”