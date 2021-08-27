Confusion over Woodstock road closures in wake of supposed protest

Cape Town - Several road closures were put in place following an alleged protest in Woodstock, on Thursday. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said police attended to a complaint of mattresses burning across Sir Lowry Road, opposite the Good Hope Centre, obstructing traffic at 5.55am.

The fire was extinguished by the City’s Fire Department and the reason for the protest is unknown, said van Wyk. “The road surface was burnt as a result of the fire, although no serious damage occurred. “No protesters were found on the scene, therefore no arrests were executed,” said Van Wyk.

The area was thereafter patrolled by the Woodstock and Cape Town Central police to monitor the situation. The City’s Senior Traffic Officer Richard Coleman said roads affected by closures just after 6.30am were Russell Street and New Market Street and Sir Lowry Road between Russell Street and Searle Road. The roads affected by the rubble and burning mattresses were Sir Lowry Road and New Market Road.

All roads were reopened close to 8.30am with metro police and traffic services monitoring the area, said Coleman. It is believed that the protest was by Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students. CPUT Spokesperson Lauren Kansley said they were aware of disruptions related to disgruntled students.