Cape Town - A new roundabout to improve traffic flow is currently under construction at the intersection of Ladies Mile and Spaanschemat River Roads in Constantia.
The improved intersection is being implemented following the approval of the new shopping mall on a portion of the Old Ladies Mile dump site.
To date, traffic at this intersection was regulated through a set of traffic signals, but with the new roundabout the motorists are commuting through this point more easily. Roundabouts also serve as a useful traffic calming measure as there is no green light to chase or a red light to skip, thus, it also improves the overall safety at the intersection.