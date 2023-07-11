Independent Online
Constantia man bust with 985 units of dried abalone worth approximately R1.94 million

Picture: supplied.

Picture: supplied.

Published 2h ago

Share

Cape Town - Members attached to the Public Order Police arrested a 43-year-old man after they retrieved a large amount of dried abalone at his house in Constantia.

Police said illegal poaching contributed to committing to other serious crimes such as drug smuggling.

Spokesperson Malcolm Potjie said Public Order Police members received a tip-off on Saturday about illegal activities at a home in Constantia.

The members conducted a search and discovered 985 units of dried abalone with an estimated street value of R1.94 million. They also found equipment and gas canisters used to process the abalone before shipping it out of the country.

A 43-year-old was arrested and detained at Kirstenhof SAPS. He is facing a charge of illegal possession of abalone and he is due to appear in court once charged.

In its report SAPS said: “The depletion of our endangered living marine resources poses a serious threat to the livelihood and economy of our country. It also contributes towards the commission of other serious crimes, where syndicates are involved in acts such as drug smuggling. Hence, enhanced vigilance through increased high-density patrols and gathering of vital information to curb these crimes.”

Western Cape police management lauded the members for their vigilance and commitment to bring the suspect to book.

[email protected]

