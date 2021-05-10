Constantia post office reopens after 'traumatic' robbery incident

Cape Town - The Constantia post office branch, which has been closed since an armed robbery occurred there on April 29, reopened today (Monday), according to the South African Post Office (Sapo).

Responding to enquiries from the Argus after a number of readers had called us to enquire after services at the post office, Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger said: “The branch was the subject of an armed robbery, and employees were booked off for being traumatised.

“Four employees were affected by the robbery. Fortunately no shots were fired and there were no injuries. Two men pretending to be customers entered the post office, then produced firearms and held up our employees.

“They have received professional trauma counselling and the branch is expected to open again on Monday, May 10.”

According to police spokesperson FC van Wyk, “Eight suspects were arrested after the robbery and have since appeared at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court. A case of possession of imitation firearms was opened at Hout Bay SAPS.”

Unaware of the reasons for the closure of the branch, readers called the Argus to complain that they had been inconvenienced and forced to access postal services elsewhere.

The nearest alternative post office is Plumstead, 2.4 kilometres away.

One reader who called the Argus said the sign on the door to the post office was vague about why the post office had been closed.

A visit to the post office showed that the sign reads: “Office closed due to unforeseen circumstances. Branch will be open on Monday, May 10.”

Kruger apologised to customers for the inconvenience and said that while it was post office policy to not disclose the amount stolen during robberies, the security features at the branch would be improved.

Another of the signs at the Constantia Post Office. Picture by Mwangi Githahu

Fidelity ADT Western Cape general manager Jade Hanning said trauma counselling was something that should be considered after an armed robbery.

“It is very scary to be the victim of an incident where you are faced with a suspect carrying a gun or another dangerous weapon. We recommend talking to someone about what happened to help deal with the trauma of what you experienced.”

Cape Argus