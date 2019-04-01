Approximately R94 million will be invested in this housing project, which will provide 570 qualifying beneficiaries with State-subsidised homes. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Human Settlements Directorate has commenced with the construction of 570 State-subsidised Breaking New Ground (BNG) homes as part of the Gugulethu Infill housing project. The sod-turning ceremony which happened today, 1 April 2019, celebrated the start of construction on Erf 8448, which will provide 570 qualifying beneficiaries with State-subsidised homes.

Approximately R94 million will be invested in this housing project, which will empower some of Cape Town’s most vulnerable residents as first-time property owners and create employment opportunities for the local community while construction is under way.

The amount of approximately R94 million which has been budgeted for includes the cost of the construction of the houses, pavements, bulk electrification and public lighting.

During the sod-turning of the housing project, Mayco Committee Member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi was accompanied by ward councillors and project steering committee members among others.

"Today’s sod-turning signifies a new chapter in the lives of our 570 qualifying beneficiaries who are one step closer to receiving their BNG homes for which they have been waiting patiently for many years. Approximately 90% of our beneficiaries have already been approved for this housing project, including beneficiaries with special needs.

"This project essentially underpins our commitment to service delivery and is a celebration of partnership between local government and the community who have been working together over many years to witness how an initial plan on paper has become a reality for our qualifying beneficiaries," said Malusi Booi.

Construction of the houses will take place over the next two years.

"In addition to the provision of houses, another important aspect of this project is that it will create employment opportunities for the community as the contractors will be employing local enterprises and labourers who are registered on the Subcouncil database to work on site.

"Furthermore, over the coming months, we encourage the community to continue to support and work together with the City to ensure that this project stays on track so that in the future we are able to celebrate the handover of these houses to our qualifying beneficiaries and their families," said Booi.

