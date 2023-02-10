‘Construction mafia’ attacks: R5 000 reward for info on Delft housing project shooting

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has offered a R5 000 reward for information that might lead to the arrest of perpetrators who shot and injured workers at the Delft mega-housing project alongside Symphony Way on Saturday. Three workers were hit in the legs when the unknown occupants of a white Toyota Tazz fired gunshots at them. The police confirmed that the cause of the shooting was extortion.

Meanwhile, the City said security was also beefed-up at the housing development after the shooting. It said law enforcement agencies were monitoring the situation. Human Settlement mayoral member Malusi Booi confirmed that the project time lines hadn’t been impacted by the incident. Booi said the community needed to assist to ensure that the project was completed without further bloodshed. “We are committed to seeing this project to its conclusion in the agreed-to timelines to the benefit of some of our most vulnerable beneficiaries. Anonymous tip-offs and information leading to the arrest of criminals targeting the project will help to safeguard it.

“The City’s law enforcement agencies and the SAPS have been consulted and criminal cases opened for investigation, in addition to enhanced on-site security,” Booi said. Sub-council 5 chairperson Stuart Pringle said at a site visit last month councillors were introduced to security measures that were already in place. He said the additional measures were welcome, adding that the criminals were so brazen that they would commit despicable acts against innocent contractors. “Sub-council 5 expresses its condolences to the victims of the shooting and their families and hope for their speedy recovery. We are determined to play a role in seeing this City of Cape Town Human Settlements Programme finalised to benefit 3300 beneficiaries,” he said.

Pringle said the shooting of contractors was an attack on residents desperate for homes. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said attempted murder cases were opened for investigation. Anyone with any information about this shooting incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. [email protected]