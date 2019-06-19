The Sir Lowry's Pass fire station is nearing completion and will boost the fire fighting capability for the area. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The City’s Fire and Rescue Service will soon have a fourth fire station in the Eastern district, which will bring much needed services closer to the community. The Sir Lowry's Pass fire station is nearing completion and will boost the fire fighting capability for the area.

"Building new fire stations that can deal effectively with fires is an investment in the community, for the community. Having the facility located on the chosen site will not only improve response times, but also allows for direct access to an essential service. I’m glad to see the progress made to this state-of-the-art facility," said Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

The location of the fire station was based on the growing demand presented by surrounding areas. The station will be able to respond quickly to possible fires in informal settlements in Sir Lowry’s Pass such as Riemvasmaak and Rasta Camp.

Furthermore, a new access road, to be completed soon, will speed up response times to the areas across the N2 such as Lwandle, Nomzamo and Assanda Village.

Today’s visit follows a site visit last month to assess the construction of the Masiphumelele fire station, which will predominantly cover Masiphumelele, Kommetjie and Ocean View.

Sir Lowry’s Pass will cover Nomzamo, Lwandle, Sir Lowry’s Pass and Chris Nissan Park up to the eastern boundary between the Gordon’s Bay and Grabouw area. The other three stations in area east are situated in Strand, Macassar and Somerset West.

Subject to finalisation of the project, occupation is estimated to be by December this year. This will have the fire station operationally ready for the summer season, which traditionally holds the possibility of an increase in vegetation fires.

The fire station will have an engine room with one fire engine, one support fire vehicle, 10 fire fighters per shift and an additional 20 seasonal fire fighters during the summer season.

In addition, the station will have a medical treatment room that will be available on a 24-hour basis to treat and stabilise patients before being transported to healthcare facilities.

There is also a retention dam on site that will be used to flush toilets, in a bid to reduce the use of potable water.

The completion of the Sir Lowry’s Pass fire station will bring the number of fire stations within the city to 32, with a total number of 944 fire fighters, including those currently in training.

"The City’s Fire Service has a proud tradition of commitment to serve and protect. This fire station will play an active role to build on this tradition and become an integral part of the community. I’m hoping that the community will embrace this facility and give assistance and support in times when the staff are called to action to protect and save lives," said Smith.