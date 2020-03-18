Consul General of France in Cape Town tweets he has tested positive for Covid-19

Cape Town - The Consul General of France in Cape Town, Laurent Amar, took to social media on Wednesday afternoon to reveal that he has tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19). Amar announced the news on Twitter. "Dear all, I have just been informed that I have been tested positive #covid19. Just want to share this with all potential contacts to break the chain of transmission and assure you that I will come back stronger soon," he posted. He added that he was feeling "all right, with relatively mild symptoms (fever)". "I have been continuing to work from home since I self quarantined," Amar said.

Aurélien Lechevallier, the Ambassador of France to South Africa, sent his regards and well-wishes to Amar.

"As we discussed Laurent, we are with you. We need to follow all the health guidelines to win this war and come back stronger. Take care!"

"Thank you for your support," Amar replied.

The consulate has been contacted but has not yet replied to queries.

Earlier on Wednesday, the French Embassy in South Africa advised French travelers to leave the country as soon as possible, as the Covid-19 travel ban came into effect.

"French people living in South Africa are invited to avoid international travel as much as possible and to limit their movements within the next 30 days. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has announced Europe’s borders will close for the next 30 days," the statement read.

"This means all trips between non-European countries and the EU and the Schengen zone will be suspended for 30 days.

"French nationals on holiday will be able to return to France and those living abroad have been advised to contact local embassies and consulates."