Consumers now paying more for eggs, milk and cheese than in April
Chief director of Price Statistics Patrick Kelly said: “Milk, eggs and cheese products showed price increases of 0.2% in the last week of April and 2.8% over the month.”
The report covers the fifth week of the lockdown, ending on April 30.
Kelly said: “The monthly increase was mainly due to a large increase in the price of eggs (19.8%), almost all in the first week and of cheese spread (6.8%). Cheddar cheese prices increased by 3.9% in the last week but decreased by 0.8% over the month.
“Bread and cereal prices decreased by 0.6% in the last week of the month to show a -0.5% change over the four weeks. Products showing the largest four week change were rice (-4%) and cake flour (6.8%).
“South Africa’s main staple, mealie-meal, ended the month with prices 0.1% lower than the end of March,” said Kelly.
“Prices for meat products decreased by 1% over April. There was substantial variation between different meat products, with beef generally increasing and chicken and pork generally decreasing.
“For example, beef mince prices increased by 7.2% and prices for frozen chicken portions decreased by 5.3%.”
The index is based on a much smaller basket of goods and services, comprising just under 20% of the weight and 187 of the 412 products in the (consumer price index) CPI basket.
Food and non alcoholic beverage products dominate, comprising 89.1% of the essential products consumer price index basket.@MwangiGithahu
Cape Argus