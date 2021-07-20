Continued disruption for bus commuters as Golden Arrow operates limited service

Cape Town - The Golden Arrow Bus Service (Gabs) has announced that it will continue to operate very limited services today, affecting thousands of commuters across the metro. On Monday evening, commuters were forced to make alternative transport arrangements after the Gabs service schedule was disrupted, and they had pulled buses.

Gabs spokesperson John Dammert had said following the shooting incident that occurred on Monday morning, and with further threats and intimidation having been made via social media, its normal service schedule was regrettably disrupted. Dammert said due to the disruption, reduced services would be operated to avoid any risks to the security and safety of passengers and staff. The disruption will continue today with the bus service again asking people to make other plans.

Gabs announced on Facebook: “It is still advised that you make alternative arrangements if possible. Further updates will follow as the morning progresses.” In an interview with CapeTalk this morning the City's Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, spoke about what they're doing to keep commuters safe as the taxi war escalates and Golden Arrow buses are pulled from routes. “We’re out there this morning, and we were out there yesterday. We’re searching taxis, minibuses, (Toyota) avanzas, and suspicious vehicles for weapons.

“We are impounding vehicles that are off-route, (and) that are pirate or rogue taxis because that of course fuels the violence. “We’re impounding upwards of 700-900 taxis a month now,” Smith said. Premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde, will today hold a digital press conference to update the public on the province’s response to ongoing taxi violence.