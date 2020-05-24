Continued tobacco ban for lockdown level 3 'is ridiculous' says SA Twitter users
Cape Town - "The sale of tobacco products will remain prohibited in alert level 3 due to the health risks associated with smoking."
This was the sentence from President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on Sunday evening that dashed the hopes of many smokers within the country. The president was addressing the country on the various measures and the lifting of restrictions that will be in place as the nation moves to lockdown level 3 at the start of June.
While many were enjoying the news that the sale of alcohol would return, the same couldn't be said for smokers. Twitter users went as far as questioning the logic behind allowing the sale of booze but prohibiting cigarettes.
Social media users shared how they felt about this section of President Ramaphosa's speech:
I don't know who need to hear this but cigarette is still banned 😂🤣🤣🤣#cigarettes#Level3Lockdown pic.twitter.com/BlMeXzMOGw— Fanny-ZN 🇿🇦 (@fanny_miz) May 24, 2020
#cigarettes smokers must just quit once. If this is not a sign then I don't know! pic.twitter.com/U8s3dfjToC— Anele Fumba (@Anelefumba) May 24, 2020
The mood of illegal #cigarettes sellers: pic.twitter.com/exYJZzlucu— Rapsta_101 (@101Rapsta) May 24, 2020
It’s completely illogical to ban #cigarettes when no other country has banned them, knowing full well that ppl are smoking more dangerous, cheap, nasty & illicit cigarettes that pose a far bigger risk to people’s health! Constitutionally, this must be challenged! #CyrilRamaphosa— JodiAnne (@JodiSAnne) May 24, 2020
Smokers your time will come! Askies 🙏#cigarettes pic.twitter.com/AHGEm7mosB— Motho wa Modimo (@MModimo) May 24, 2020
Alcohol 1 - 0 Cigarette#cyrilramaphosa #Level3Lockdown #cigarettes pic.twitter.com/s3xQgLKfUN— Phleb (@TshepoNyoni) May 24, 2020
Please make me understand how the alcohol ban is being lifted and not the cigarettes? Uncontrollable drunk people will be causing more trouble in the streets and in their homes whilst spreading the virus. This is ridiculous. #cigarettes— Jade Joseph (@jadejamiej) May 24, 2020
#cigarettes smokers lets call dat DA white politician to come and speak on our behalf pic.twitter.com/wzEN6JA7i4— Tadow__SA (@Tadow64736397) May 24, 2020
Smokers watching the president blueticking cigarettes #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/3tQvWLEVkZ— UmalambaneZN ➐ (@UmalambaneZN) May 24, 2020
People are complaining about cigarettes as if they were not smoking through out the lockdown period#cigarettes pic.twitter.com/uBaRsGm9Ss— _Cooper🇿🇦™ (@Hlonnieh_) May 24, 2020
#cigarettes smokers r being blueticked pic.twitter.com/4Eb76jAUsp— rakgadi wa bana (@Ramoruti_N) May 24, 2020
#cigarettes— Ms#Hashtags💰❤📇🇿🇦 (@Lele_Reah) May 24, 2020
Whatever tobacco did to government it is serious
Very serious
Repeat after me.it is very serious pic.twitter.com/KuTvRt5JhY
Cape Argus