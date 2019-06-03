The MyCiTi N2 Express from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha has come to a grinding halt after a dispute between the City and N2 Express Joint Venture. Picture by Bheki Radebe/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The beleaguered MyCiTi N2 Express between Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha and the CBD has come to a grinding halt after a dispute between the City and the joint venture operating the service. The City announced over the weekend that the MyCiTi bus service between Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha operated by the N2 Express Joint Venture (JV) has been suspended until further notice.

On Monday morning, the MyCiTi bus service informed some of the affected commuters that while their N2 services are still suspended Golden Arrow Bus Services has stepped to assist those who they could.

"MyCiTi card holders will be assisted by an Golden Arrow official on the bus or at their destination, to register their cards and will be issued a Golden Arrow fully loaded weekly card."

Hi, as per information received, MyCiTi N2 express commuters will be conveyed with a Golden Arrow bus on the existing MyCiTi routes D01, 02, 03 and D04 routes. Kindly contact our 24/7 information centre for more information. — MYCITI bus (@MyCiTiBus) June 3, 2019

The news of the contract dispute has raised the ire of former mayco member for urban development and transport and now Good party secretary Brett Herron, who said he was exasperated at the decision of the City.

Herron said he was angry and disappointed to learn that the political leaders in the City had allowed the MyCiTi N2 Express to cease operating.

He said the operating contract lapsed on May 31 and no extension agreement had been concluded.

“The leadership must have been aware of this impending crisis, but chose to only inform commuters, via a social media tweet, that the service is suspended indefinitely late on Saturday morning.”

He said that in July 2014 the N2 Express began operating from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain. It was operated as a joint venture between Golden Arrow Bus Services and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain Route Six taxi associations.

“Getting to the signing of an operating agreement took a lot of hard work, involved difficult negotiations and required the building of trust between our government and the operators.

“It was not an easy task but it was achieved through strong leadership from all the parties seeing the bigger picture and being willing to put in the hard graft to achieve it.

“In the last quarter of 2018 the service provided over 660 000 passenger trips. Now that thousands of commuters are stranded and, without effective rail transport, are forced back to other road transport options, our roads will become increasingly congested.”

Herron said he appealed to all parties to work together to get the service operating according to the schedule urgently.

I called a taxi operator. He told me they reached out to Mayor Plato who said “I’ll look into it” 🤷‍♂️. If a taxi operator had alerted @PatriciaDeLille to the imminent collapse of the #MyCiTi service from Khayelitsha & Mitchells Plain she would’ve intervened herself immediately — Brett Herron (@brettherron) June 3, 2019

Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said Codeta’s attorney was out of town and would be back today, and said they would meet with them in the morning.

Codeta couldn’t be reached for comment.

The MyCiTi bus service confirmed on its website that the N2 Express service would be unavailable until further notice. “The City commits to informing commuters as soon as the service starts operating again.”

On Saturday, Purchase announced that the N2 Express service would be suspended and said lawyers for the City and Codeta had been in talks to reach an agreement. By Saturday, they had not and this could spell disaster for the already constrained N2 highway, given the unreliable train service.

sisonke.mlamla[email protected]