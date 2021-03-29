Controlled burns to rejuvenate Cape fynbos

Cape Town - The Department of Environment, Forestry, and Fisheries supported by the Western Cape Branch of Working on Fire (WOF) has reiterated its commitment to protecting the environment through integrated fire management. During the week, three WOF teams assisted in controlled burns aimed at conserving nature and reducing fuel that would normally intensify the impact of veld fires. According to WOF, the project was launched on Tuesday at the Tokai forest by the Newlands and Hotshot fire crews, in efforts to assist the Table Mountain National Park in a biodiversity-prescribed burn. WOF general manager Melany Duthie-Surtie said the burn was aimed at reviving the critically endangered Sand Plain fynbos was prescribed by the SANParks researchers. Duthie-Surtie: “Firstly I would like to commend the firefighters involved with the burns. They did an excellent job in assisting our partners to conduct the initiative safely.

“The burn is very crucial as the ash that remains behind has minerals and nutrients for the vegetation to regenerate and re-establish itself within the area. The plants are fire-driven but do not require frequent burns. The burns were conducted to create more biodiversity within the fynbos species.”

According to SANParks, for the burns to be conducted successfully water is not used to defuse smoking areas. A mop-up operation will also not be conducted to allow the vegetation to continue to burn to ashes.

Meanwhile, in Hermanus, the WOF Walker Bay team is assisting a landowner with fuel reduction through a prescribed burning process similar to the one conducted in Tokai.

The fuel reduction burn aims to prevent and reduce the intensity of fire veld fires.

Cape Argus