Controversial Sex Expo advertising stirs up drama in Cape Town communities, 'again'

Cape Town - The return of the Sex Expo in Cape Town has residents hot under the collar again, with the City of Cape Town banning some of the exhibition’s adverts deemed to be too “risqué”. This comes after a complaint from a disgruntled resident forced the organisers to cancel their mobile advertising trailer after it reportedly parked in Tygervalley Road near a school, while two of their “eye-popping” campaign street posters had to be scrapped.

The sex health, wellness and education exhibition is not new to controversy and public backlash, with former Idols SA winner and founder and lead pastor of LoveKey Church, Heinz Winckler, last year taking to Facebook to express his unhappiness about the event’s public advertising. In a statement, organisers said they were undeterred by the “minor hiccup” concerning this weekend’s event and are moving full steam ahead. “It appears that some of the expo’s exuberant street poster artwork was just a bit too spicy for the City of Cape Town’s liking,” they said.

The statement added that the artwork was “designed to bring joy and a bit of cheeky excitement, but the campaign received its share of complaints, proving to be a tad too risqué for some”. This resulted in the agreement that only three out of five posters would make it onto Cape Town’s street poles. The posters deemed acceptable were those of a topless female model holding two pineapples in front of her breasts, two bikini-clad women, and a male model holding an ice-cream cone.

Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews, said the City received a complaint relating to the mobile advertising trailer. “We are co-ordinating with our own field staff and law enforcement to fine and impound the trailer when parked on public property. “The City allowed three of the Sex Expo posters, (while) two were denied.

“There is an approved number of Sex Expo event posters that are allowed on street light poles along designated routes and the posters have been permitted. Anyone interested can find the evidence of approval in the little permit sticker, which includes dates, printed on each poster,” said Andrews. The City’s outdoor advertising and signage by-law regulates the application process and criteria for posters. Andrews said the posters were only allowed for events that were community, sport, arts, culture or expo-related.

“These rules are issued with the permits,” he said. Ward 59 Councillor Mikhail Manuel said an elderly resident in Rondebosch complained about the provocative nature of the Sexpo posters, with specific concern of the impact on her grandchildren. “It is important that we protect children from exposure to adult content. We must find the right balance between being cognisant of the negative impact of certain adverts on our communities, while allowing the opportunity to advertise events to be executed,” said Manuel.

He said this sentiment was shared by more residents in the Southern Suburbs, and encouraged residents contact the City to lodge their complaint. In another complaint, a man posted a short video clip on Facebook, showing Sex Expo posters outside Rosmead Primary School in Claremont. The Facebook user captioned the video, “The DA you voted for! These posters are outside Rosmead Primary School advertising the Sexpo.”

But Sex Expo organisers say it’s all in the name of fun: “The expo remains committed to creating a fun, inclusive and immersive environment. “This year’s event, running from Thursday to Sunday at the CTICC, is set to be a spectacular showcase for over-18 consenting adults who want to explore the world of sex in a non-judgemental space.” [email protected]