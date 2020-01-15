It’s emerged that potential beneficiaries did not qualify for the housing project despite falling within the April 1999 deadline.
ANC ward councillor Delmaine Cottee said: “Every day we have residents of the area come into our offices complaining that they have registered on the housing database before the deadline expired in April 1999, but they were told that they do not qualify. Meanwhile, other residents who already have title deeds are moving in.”
Last year, Cottee submitted a motion proposing that the City launch a forensic audit of the housing allocation. The motion was not supported and instead sent to the City’s housing department for investigation. In November, the department said that all 340 beneficiaries were approved for the project.
The department probed the allocation records and confirmed that all the records were verified and the beneficiary list was valid.