Convicted bogus doctor at it again after being busted in 2018

Cape Town - A convicted bogus doctor who has once again been charged with fraud for illegally treating patients will stay behind bars after the Western Cape High Court denied his appeal for bail. Rasheed Mahfouz, 65, from Crawford, was arrested in February after an undercover operation by the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) at the Philippi Medical Centre discovered that he allegedly examined a patient and dispensed medication for a fee.

It is not the first time Mahfouz has found himself in trouble with the law. In 2018 he was convicted on two counts of fraud for practising as a medical practitioner despite not being registered with the HPCSA. He received a five-year prison sentence, wholly suspended for five years on condition that he was not convicted of a similar offence during the period of suspension. Upholding the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court’s decision to deny him bail, Western Cape High Court Judge James Lekhuleni on Wednesday noted that Mahfouz committed the alleged crime during the period of suspension.

During his recent arrest, Mahfouz is also alleged to have attempted to bribe Wynberg Court liaison officer, Sergeant Wasegan Mphambo, to “destroy the docket” containing evidence against him. Mahfouz has denied the latest allegations levelled against him, stating in an affidavit that he worked as an admin clerk who earned between R50000 and R60000 per month. “It seems to me that the appellant (Mahfouz) is thriving in practising as a doctor, even though he is not registered with the HPCSA,” Judge Lekhuleni said.