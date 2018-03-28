Cape Town - The family of a Clanwilliam man, who was convicted of the murder of his two-year-old stepdaughter, has claimed he suffered mental illness.

Mncediso Ntloko was convicted of convicted of the assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, abuse and murder of two-year-old Tsoarelo Ramatsepe.

Ntloko, on May 27, 2016, beat Tsoarelo repeatedly with a broomstick, wire and other apparatus when the toddler refused to relieve herself in a bucket, in the presence of her mother - Mpolokeng Ramatsepe.

During the beatings he would lift the two-year-old toddler up and fling her to the ground from a height, repeatedly. The toddler died at the scene.

A post mortem reported conducted by Forensic Pathologist Doctor Akmal Khan indicated that Tsoarelo died of unnatural causes and multiple injuries to the body. Khan suggested that Tsoarelo sustained more than ten blows from the broomstick beating.

Ntloko was supposed to be sentenced on Monday at the Vredendal Circuit Court.

The State submitted that it would request the Court to impose a sentence of life imprisonment in terms of its inherent jurisdiction.

However, a social worker’s report which included interviews with the accused’s family - his aunt and mother - indicated that the convicted killer has suffered psychological problems in the past.

His mother told lawyers that he had a history of episodes which include running around naked.

It was alleged that Ntloko has had hallucinations of strange women wearing black scarves coming to fetch him, he would complain that sentences on the chalkboard were moving, throw away his food and opt to scour the dustbins for a meal instead.

Presiding Western Cape High Court Judge Lister Nuku heard that Ntloko was taken to traditional healers who gave him muti which healed him. It was said that Ntloko after he left Lesotho never took the traditional medicine again.

His lawyer applied for Ntloko to be sent for psychological evaluation.

Judge Nuku ordered that he be sent to Victoria Hospital and the matter has been postponed to April 17.

