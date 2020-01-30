This was part of his appeal papers, deliberated before a full bench of the Western Cape High Court on Monday.
He added that the court also erred and misdirected itself in giving undue weight to the element of deterrence.
Dawjee further contended that the sentence handed down by Judge Rosheni Allie was not justified by the relevant facts and was harsh and severe.
He also argued that the court failed to take into account the evidence of a doctor concerning his mental state, and more particularly his depression.