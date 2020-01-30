Convicted fraudster Mohamed Dawjee appeals his six-year sentence









Businessman Mohamed Salim Dawjee is appealing against his six-year sentence by arguing that the court erred and misdirected itself in handing down his sentence. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency Cape Town - Businessman and convicted fraudster Mohamed Dawjee is appealing against his six-year sentence by arguing that the court erred and misdirected itself in handing down his sentence in May 2018. This was part of his appeal papers, deliberated before a full bench of the Western Cape High Court on Monday. He added that the court also erred and misdirected itself in giving undue weight to the element of deterrence. Dawjee further contended that the sentence handed down by Judge Rosheni Allie was not justified by the relevant facts and was harsh and severe. He also argued that the court failed to take into account the evidence of a doctor concerning his mental state, and more particularly his depression.

Dawjee was convicted by Allie in May 2018 and sentenced to an effective six years in jail for corruption, fraud and defeating the ends of justice relating to his corrupt relationship with former police commissioner Arno Lamoer and high-ranking police officers Darius van der Ross and Kolin Govender.

They were convicted on charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering involving R96 000.

Dawjee failed with his initial bid in the Western Cape High Court but in October 2018 the Supreme Court of Appeal granted him leave to appeal against his effective six-year jail term.

It is the State’s case that the trial court accordingly and correctly emphasised the particular gravity of this form of corruption, and that the court correctly described his behaviour as bullying, openly and brazenly boasting about his relationship with senior officers in the presence of juniors, threatening chastisement, throwing his weight around, using the SAPS as his own fiefdom and misusing scare resources for his own benefit.

It is the State’s argument that his appeal must be dismissed.

Judgment in the matter has been reserved.

[email protected]