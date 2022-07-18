Convicted rapist from Cape Town granted leave to appeal by the SCA

Cape Town - The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has granted a 36-year-old man special leave to appeal his conviction and sentence for the rape of a 23-year-old woman after he was found guilty and sentenced in the Parow Regional Court. The man was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment after the Regional Court found him guilty on four counts of rape, sexual assault, attempting to commit a sexual offence and indecent exposure.

The man had previously applied to both the Parow Regional Court and the Western Cape High Court for leave to appeal. However, he was unsuccessful on both occasions until his application to the SCA. According to the SCA, the issue before the court was not considering the merits of the case on the subject of his guilt but rather whether the decision to set aside his appeal was correct. “It concerns solely the question whether leave should have been granted by the high court. The applicable test is whether there is a reasonable prospect of success in the impending appeal against the conviction and sentence, rather than whether the appeal against the conviction and sentence ought to succeed or not,” it said.

The primary dispute was therefore if the Regional Court had correctly considered if the sexual acts against the woman by the accused were consensual. The man had been married to the woman’s cousin and shared a close relationship with the woman, who described him as a brother in court. During the trial, it was established that on September 22, 2018, the woman had been visiting the couple at their marital home for the weekend. A kinship between the two led to them smoking and sharing cannabis that day in an effort to relax, while his wife was at work.

As the day progressed, the woman claimed the man had made numerous advances which she laughed off as being “silly”. He then proceeded to ask her to massage his back, which she refused but allowed him to massage her instead. The woman’s version is that when he started to touch her inappropriately, she immediately protested. However, the man continued to the point where he raped her even after she had told him to stop. The woman did not report the matter to the police immediately but did report it to numerous family members on the Monday after, until eventually reporting the incident at the Pinelands police station.

The man’s version was that the woman was a willing participant in the incident. He further denied that he attempted to rape her or that he had exposed his genitals. He claimed that because she acted normally after the alleged offensive acts, it was an indication to him that the acts were consensual. Following deliberation, The SCA found that the Regional Court had committed misdirections in that “there was a lack of a proper holistic analysis of the evidence… in particular the version presented by the State.” It further found that the court merely recited the common cause facts and repeated the woman’s version of events but failed to consider the shortcomings in her evidence.

