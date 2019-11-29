After two failed attempts for leave to appeal, convicted wife killer Rob Packham has now turned to the president of the Supreme Court of Appeal. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - After two failed attempts for leave to appeal, convicted wife killer Rob Packham has now turned to the president of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) is his last bid for freedom. Packham argued that witnesses Paul Gray and Keenan Thomas erred in identifying him as the person who was at Diep River station on the evening of February 22, 2018. He also questioned the reliability of the National Photo Identification System (NPIS) used by SAPS in photo identification.

Packham, serving 20-years in Brandvlei Prison for murdering his wife, Gill, in February and setting her car and body alight, said on his application: “Thomas was at the Diep River Station during the evening of February 22, 2018 and described a coloured male, light of complexion and approximately 30-35 years old.

“Not a single image was presented to Thomas which even vaguely resembled the person he described in his affidavit. No coloured male was depicted in any of the images and no person of the age of 30-35 years was depicted in any of the images,” Packham said.

On June 26, 2016, Packham’s leave to appeal the conviction was rejected by the Western Cape High Court.