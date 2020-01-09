This is according to the National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders (Nicro) operations director Betzi Pierce.
Her comments come in the wake of a 28-year-old convicted thief, currently serving a suspended sentence, who was arrested in Kraaifontein on Tuesday in connection with a hijacking.
Police spokesperson Siyabulele Malo said: “On further investigation it was established that the suspect had been linked to 26 previous hijacking cases. The suspect was also convicted in December 2019 on two counts of robbery and sentenced to three years of correctional supervision.”
Pierce emphasised the problem is that once offenders are released, there is minimal support for them.