Cape Town - Mike Kasa, 45, from Brooklyn, originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) says he was shocked at the captain’s “racist rants”.

The alleged incident happened at the Diep River Police Station last week, when he went to go lay a charge.

Mike, a car repossession agent, claims a car owner pulled a knife on him when he went to get the vehicle and he wanted to lay a charge against the man.

“As the officer was taking my statement this (coloured) woman came and announced herself as Captain Japhta, showed her badge and told the lower ranking officer not to take my statement,” Mike explains.

He says the woman called him aside and told him to stand against the wall.

“She asked me, ‘Do you think this is f***ing Congo?’ She took pictures of me and sent it to the person I was laying a charge against. She then said, ‘You f***ing baboon, you f***ing bastard, you f***ing k****r, why don’t you open a case in your own country?”

He says she then called the car owner and advised him to lay a charge against Mike.

“That Captain Japhta is a racist. The way she swore at me, it made me feel less than a human being. I want justice in this matter,” Mike says emotionally.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel André Traut, confirmed: “The complainant who resides in Brooklyn, opened a case of crimen injuria at Milnerton SAPS against a police member of Diep River Police Station. The case was transferred to Diep River Police Station for further investigation.”

The Daily Voice called Diep River SAPS, which said Captain Japhta was stationed at Cape Town SAPS.

However, when calling the station, the newspaper was told the captain was not available.

