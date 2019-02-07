Xiro snuggles up to Fyrne Goveia while enjoying a day out. The dog was adopted by Goveia and her partner, both from Cape Town.

Cape Town - A full life of serving mankind while working with the police came to an end, and Belgian shepherd dog Xiro was ready to find a home to live out his retirement. To the rescue came an animal-loving Cape Town couple, who travelled all the way to Port Alfred, in the Eastern Cape to adopt 11-year-old Xiro from Retreat 2 Eden, an organisation that helps dogs find safe and suitable homes.

It would be the first time that Xiro will live in a domesticated home with a family, said Fyrne Goveia, who said she and her partner could provide Xiro with a caring home during his old age.

Xiro has had a rough upbringing, being a police dog for most of his life. However, this was not a major obstacle to Goveia bringing him into her home. She felt that the major issue was getting the dog to trust them.

“Xiro is incredibly shy. They are a sensitive breed and not always easy to rehome. It can take months to earn their trust and years to bring out the best in them.

“In the week we have had her, she has moved from sleeping on her bed all day in the corner of our room, to the living area and even wandering outdoors on her own,” said Goveia.

“She has come a long way in a week and it will take more time for her to settle 100%. I know she can do this. There are no demands on her, other than to just be a dog and enjoy life.”

Xiro currently has severe arthritis, little muscle mass and is going blind.

“In a month, once he has settled a bit more, I will have him undergo hydrotherapy and laser treatment.

“These two treatments combined will make a huge difference to his quality of life and overall feeling of well-being,” she said.

