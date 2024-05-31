Cop ‘taunting’ mom paralysed in hit-and-run incident

Cape Town - A Muizenberg resident left paralysed after a hit-and-run incident said the officer is now taunting her. The incident allegedly involved a police van. No arrests have been made two months after Capricorn resident Nolwazi Tokhwe was hit.

The suspect continues to report for duty at Muizenberg police station. The mother of two was looking for her niece and nephew when the accident took place on March 23. “I was bumped over by the marked police van in March this year and was left by the police lying on the road like a dog. A case has been opened but nothing is being done with it.

“It has been a very difficult time for me as I am currently in a wheelchair. “The Muizenberg police are telling me to be patient and wait. I have asked why it has taken this long for them to arrest the suspect. All I want is justice.” She said the officer drives around in Capricorn. “It feels like he is taunting me or trying to prove a point that he has power. On Saturday he drove slowly in my street.

“After I was crushed, I expected something to happen to him but no one had an answer for me. The colonel who opened the case has since retired…. “Everyone has failed me, I’m in a wheelchair, even though it’s temporary. I can’t walk or work in this condition. Meanwhile this officer’s life continues; he goes to work and has not lost any salary since March.”

Capricorn residents have picketed outside the police station, demanding the officer be brought to book. Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, previously said Muizenberg police are investigating reckless and negligent driving and public violence following the incident in Berg Road. Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, yesterday said the matter is still under investigation and didn’t answer whether the officer was back at work.