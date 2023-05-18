Copper targeted areas will soon be guarded by designated team of integrated officials

Cape Town - Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said the City would be launching a facility protection officers unit later this month to help guard the areas that are being targeted by copper thieves. Smith said this after a 33-year-old man was arrested in Woodstock for digging up cabling.

While conducting a patrol on the N1 outbound late on Tuesday night and in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, law enforcement officers arrested a 33-year-old man in the area of Lower Church Street in Woodstock. According to Smith, the team of officers noticed a freshly dug trench. When they stopped to investigate, the suspect stood up in the ditch before fleeing the scene. Officers managed to pursue and detain him, and brought him back to the scene where it was discovered that he had already dug up cabling.

The 33-year-old was arrested for damage to critical infrastructure and handed over to Woodstock SAPS for further investigation. The arrest of the suspect followed two days after UWatch patrollers, with Woodstock SAPS, arrested a man for being in possession of more than 3kg of copper cables. “UWatch patrollers, together with Woodstock SAPS, came across a man with a rather heavy Woolies bag. No posh water or chocolate mousse. Instead, a quick search revealed cutting implements and over 3kg of copper,” said UWatch.

Smith said: “Previously, when our national government attempted to curb the wanton theft and vandalism of public infrastructure, a temporary six-month moratorium was placed on the export of copper. This ineffective limitation provided little relief as copper exports continued to soar.” In efforts to protect areas targeted by copper thieves, Smith declared that a dedicated facility protection unit would be launched later this month involving members of local neighbourhood watches (NHW) and community safety initiatives. “As the City attempts to defend against the illegal trade of copper and scrap metals by such illegal traders, criminals have adapted against our enforcement efforts.