Cops arrest 18 suspects for possessing endangered plant 'worth a lot of money'

Cape Town - Police are hunting for suspected robbers who shot and fatally wounded two foreign nationals in Wallacedene on Saturday evening.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Kraaifontein police had opened a double homicide case following a violent shooting incident at a spaza shop in Hani Street, Wallacedene, Kraaifontein.

Van Wyk said two unidentified foreign nationals were shot and fatally wounded by unknown suspects, who, according to a police report, “entered the shop and started shooting at the victims, before proceeding to take an undisclosed amount of cash and fleeing the scene on foot”.

Police are urging the public to come forward with information that could assist in apprehending the suspects.

Meanwhile in Worcester, Paarl and Vanrhynsdorp police apprehended 18 suspects for the possession of endangered species-flora Conophytum Ficiforme.

Police said the arrests in sequence with the first being on Wednesday last week, saw several suspects apprehended for the possession of the endangered Conophytum Ficiforme plant worth a lot of money.

In the first incident, police arrested four suspects at the Swawelskloof Farm, on the R43, in Worcester. They were in possession of the endangered species-flora worth R500 000.

In a separate incident later that evening, police caught up with another group of fauna thieves on the N7 at an Engen petrol station. The three suspects were found in possession of Conophytum species succulents.

Van Wyk said the three suspects were from the Bitterfontein area and were arrested on charges of possession of endangered species of fauna and flora.

Van Wyk said: “All suspects are set to appear in court today, on charges of possession of flora without valid documentation and for the possession of protected flora.”

Cape Argus