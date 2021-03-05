Cops arrest Cape woman for inciting public violence through WhatsApp voice note

Cape Town – Police arrested a 46-year-old woman in Atlantis for inciting public violence through a WhatsApp voice note that had been circulating in the community. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said police in Atlantis acted swiftly after receiving a voice note of the suspect, encouraging the community to participate in public violence. “A thorough investigation led to the recognition of the woman’s voice, and she was identified and tracked down. Earlier this week, the suspect was arrested and detained at Atlantis police on charges of incitement to commit public violence. “Once charged, she will appear in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards anyone who incites any type of violence,” said Van Wyk. Meanwhile in Browns Farm, Philippi, police arrested five suspects, aged between 15 and 23, for robbing a couple who had advertised they were selling a computer tablet on social media.

This prompted police in Nyanga to urge members of the public to exercise caution when meeting with potential buyers who they meet online.

Van Wyk said: “A couple was robbed when they came to deliver the item at Mzamomhle Street, in Browns Farm. Upon their arrival at the address, one of the suspects came to check the item and, thereafter, indicated he was going to fetch the money.

“When he came back to the vehicle, four other suspects joined him and robbed the couple of their iPad, cellphones, and a handbag with valuables inside. The suspects were arrested shortly after the robbery and all items, besides the wallet, were found in possession of the suspects.

“The suspects are due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on armed robbery charges and possession of the stolen property.”

