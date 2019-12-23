Cape Town - Two men were arrested in Lansdowne this morning, for the possession of stolen furniture and appliances valued at R72 000.
Officers received a tip off and searched the house, where they found two leather couches, top loader washing machine and a single bed.
The two suspects, aged 27 and 30, confessed to breaking into a house in Strandfontein and stealing the items, as well as a television and a fridge, which they had subsequently sold.
Both were charged for possession of stolen goods and detained at Lansdowne Police Station.
The find came just a day after Metro Police Officers arrested a 58-year-old suspect at the same house, for possession of 72 straws of heroin, 17 mandrax tablets, a packet of tik and R210 in cash.