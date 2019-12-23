Cops bust two Cape men for stolen furniture, appliances worth R72 000









Two men were arrested in Lansdowne this morning, for the possession of stolen furniture and appliances valued at R72 000. Picture: Metro police/Supplied Cape Town - Two men were arrested in Lansdowne this morning, for the possession of stolen furniture and appliances valued at R72 000. Officers received a tip off and searched the house, where they found two leather couches, top loader washing machine and a single bed. The two suspects, aged 27 and 30, confessed to breaking into a house in Strandfontein and stealing the items, as well as a television and a fridge, which they had subsequently sold. Both were charged for possession of stolen goods and detained at Lansdowne Police Station. The find came just a day after Metro Police Officers arrested a 58-year-old suspect at the same house, for possession of 72 straws of heroin, 17 mandrax tablets, a packet of tik and R210 in cash.

Members of Bellville police also achieved great success when they apprehended a 31-year-old male suspect for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

On Tuesday, December 17, at about 07:00 members received information about an unknown male who was located at the corner of Mike Pienaar and Tienie Meyer Streets, Boston, Bellville and had an unlicensed firearm in his possession. The members acted swiftly on the information received and, upon arrival at the aforementioned address, found the suspect inside a residence.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene, but was caught by the members. A Z88 parrabellum pistol and rounds of ammunition were retrieved. The suspect was arrested and will appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court once charged.

In an unrelated matter, police members attached to Milnerton SAPS were busy conducting patrols in the Dunoon area on Monday, December 16, when they received a complaint about a housebreaking and theft at a residence. It is alleged that a 25-year-old male suspect broke the security gate and kicked the door open.

Thereafter, the suspect left with three cellular phones and fled the scene. When the owner returned, she noticed that items were missing from her home and immediately notified the police. Police arrived on the scene and eventually found the suspect at a nearby shop at approximately 18:30.

He was subsequently arrested and will appear in court soon on charges related to housebreaking and theft and possession of dangerous weapon.