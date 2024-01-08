Cops deliver healthy baby boy on gravel road

Cape Town - With the help of three police officers, a heavily pregnant woman delivered a healthy baby boy on Saturday, on a gravel road in Sunningdale. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith applauded the three officers who were conducting operations in Rivergate, near Sunningdale, at about 10.45am when they came across the mom on the gravel road in the area.

“I’m very happy to hear of the exploits of three of our officers who helped deliver a baby yesterday (Saturday) morning,” said Smith. “They soon discovered that (the mother) was in labour, and jumped into action, with Officer Clinton Bonke leading from the front. With his encouragement, he managed to calm the distraught mother-to-be, and guided her as she gave birth to a beautiful, bouncing baby boy at around midday.” “Mom and baby were in good health and taken to a medical facility for observation by a family member who arrived on the scene.”