Cops hailed after guns, ammo seized from thugs

Cape Town - The Western Cape’s acting Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile has commended the police for their continuous efforts in confiscating illegal firearms and ammunition from potentially violent criminals.

This after various police crime prevention units across the Metro saw a bounty of illegal firearms and ammunition get taken off the streets and back into police custody.

According to a police statement at the weekend, officers confiscated five illegal firearms, ammunition and apprehended several suspects for the possession of the destructive weapons.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said weekend police operations resulted in the removal of five unlicensed firearms and ammunition from communities in Steenberg, Parow, Samora Machel, Elsies River, and Kraaifontein.

“Through various crime prevention operations police arrested five suspects between the ages of 22 and 36 for the unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition, and drugs.

“Five suspects are set to appear in various courts this morning on charges of possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. In the early hours of Sunday morning, Elsies River police seized an unlicensed firearm with ammunition and arrested a 30-year-old suspect who is believed to be linked to gangs.”

The incident follows another bust by the provincial anti-gang unit, which recovered three firearms and ammunition at a residence in the community on Friday morning.

According to a police report, the firearms were recovered during a search conducted at a residence at about 2.30am on Friday in Weldra Street in Clarke Estate, Elsies River.

“Police attached to the provincial anti-gang unit acted on a tip-off about firearms hidden at the address. Members went to the house and during the search, they recovered firearms hidden in the ground at the back of the yard. Officers had to dig a hole to get to the firearms,” said Rwexana.

Meanwhile, national public order police attached to Lockdown II forces arrested two suspects in Nyanga for attempting to rob a local fast food eatery.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “Members of the National Public Order Police attached to Lockdown II arrested two suspects for attempting to rob a fast food outlet in the vicinity of Nyanga Junction Mall on Saturday afternoon.

“The suspects, aged 27 and 28, have been charged and will appear in court on Monday on charges of attempted business robbery and possession of imitation firearms.”

